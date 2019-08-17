Analysts Set Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT at $15.78

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on BBBY shares. Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital reissued an “average” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.48. 6,090,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,418,637. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

