Analysts Set $90.00 Target Price for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $90.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.75 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BioSpecifics Technologies an industry rank of 83 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of BSTC stock opened at $58.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.62. BioSpecifics Technologies has a one year low of $48.67 and a one year high of $73.31. The firm has a market cap of $418.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Chao sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $26,874.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer M. Chao sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $315,559.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $194,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,583 shares of company stock worth $1,725,298. Insiders own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.