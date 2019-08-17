Analysts Issue Forecasts for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Parham now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.21 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $6.00 target price on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.10 to $1.90 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

NYSE SWN opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $6.23.

In related news, insider William J. Way acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 771,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julian Mark Bott purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 827.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

