Analysts Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $136.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report sales of $136.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.94 million and the highest is $145.90 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $153.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $513.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $504.10 million to $522.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $550.42 million, with estimates ranging from $529.00 million to $571.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTI. Capital One Financial raised shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on shares of W&T Offshore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W&T Offshore currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

In other W&T Offshore news, CEO Tracy W. Krohn purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,718.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 173,913 shares of company stock worth $783,229 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 101,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 587.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 528,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 451,886 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 41,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,030. The firm has a market cap of $609.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

