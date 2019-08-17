Analysts Expect Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) to Post -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) to report ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Quanterix posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 78.07%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QTRX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research set a $35.00 target price on shares of Quanterix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 310,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,857. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $660.33 million, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11.

In related news, Chairman E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $100,140.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $49,159.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,193 shares of company stock valued at $407,257. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Quanterix by 5,803.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Quanterix by 3,159.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Quanterix by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

