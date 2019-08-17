Analysts Expect LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) will post $28.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.22 million and the lowest is $27.89 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $24.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $116.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.90 million to $116.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $123.78 million, with estimates ranging from $122.10 million to $124.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.90 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of LMAT stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $31.52. 54,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,718. The stock has a market cap of $626.57 million, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $38.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

In related news, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,135,730 shares in the company, valued at $103,165,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 66,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,274,974.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,171,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,037 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,555 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 19,828 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 373.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

