Analysts Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will post $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Landstar System posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $107.82 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $107.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $121.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

LSTR traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.40. 297,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.63. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $128.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 11.97%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

