Analysts Expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Crispr Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.22) to ($3.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.59) to ($2.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.49% and a negative net margin of 15,136.56%. The company’s revenue was down 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

CRSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $73.00 price objective on Crispr Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $47.55. 374,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 3.11. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a current ratio of 13.96.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 898,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,410,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,670,400. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 553.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

