Analysts Anticipate Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) will announce earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Stemline Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stemline Therapeutics.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STML shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stemline Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STML traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,785. The firm has a market cap of $650.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stemline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 47,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $710,023.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 35,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $515,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,666. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,301,000 after purchasing an additional 449,323 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,620,000 after purchasing an additional 237,768 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 139.6% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 858,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 51.0% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 639,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 215,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

