Analysts Anticipate Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) will announce $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innospec’s earnings. Innospec posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Innospec will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Innospec.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.20 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IOSP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th.

In other news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $167,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,999.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $356,236 over the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IOSP traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $85.00. 129,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.29. Innospec has a 52 week low of $53.07 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.39.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

