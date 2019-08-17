Analysts Anticipate Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) will announce sales of $2.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings. Hertz Global reported sales of $2.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full-year sales of $9.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.84 billion to $9.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.15 billion to $10.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hertz Global.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.52. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.04% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HTZ shares. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price target on Hertz Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price target on Hertz Global and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hertz Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

HTZ traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. 5,392,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,518,263. Hertz Global has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -72.12 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hertz Global by 25.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,917,000 after purchasing an additional 989,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hertz Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,049,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Hertz Global by 1,406.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 811,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 757,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Hertz Global by 880.1% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 519,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 466,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hertz Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

