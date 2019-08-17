Analysts Anticipate DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. DASAN Zhone Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DASAN Zhone Solutions.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $83.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.41 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DZSI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 259,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,579. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.70 million, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91.

In related news, CFO Mikhail Golomb purchased 10,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 65.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 174,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 771.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.