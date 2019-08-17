Analysts Anticipate Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages predict that Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Carbon Black’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). Carbon Black reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Carbon Black will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carbon Black.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. Carbon Black had a negative return on equity of 37.82% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carbon Black from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen started coverage on Carbon Black in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carbon Black from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Carbon Black presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Shares of CBLK stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,274. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.28. Carbon Black has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $26.11.

In related news, Director Ronald H. Nordin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Viscuso sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $391,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,833 shares of company stock worth $3,711,503 in the last ninety days. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Carbon Black by 240.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Carbon Black by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carbon Black during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carbon Black during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Carbon Black during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

