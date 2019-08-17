Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of AMRS opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,490,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,106,000 after acquiring an additional 914,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 488,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 325,775 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 2,498.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,626,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,053,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 422,362 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

