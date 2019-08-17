Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 20.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $86.61 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.95 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.41.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

