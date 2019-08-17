Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Holdings Increased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 116.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 6,801.3% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 440,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,295,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,790,000 after acquiring an additional 21,474 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 18.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 252,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,240,000 after acquiring an additional 40,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.9% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.61. 1,012,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.72. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $74.95 and a twelve month high of $105.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.41.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

