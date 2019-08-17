Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,334,000 after purchasing an additional 107,830 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,138,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,181,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,736,000 after purchasing an additional 181,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 760,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,368,000 after purchasing an additional 175,580 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.34. The stock had a trading volume of 933,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,910. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $153.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.33.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $775,960.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,389.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Ameriprise Financial upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup set a $178.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.50.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

