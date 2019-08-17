Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price (up previously from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,270.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.05.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,179.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,159.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1,158.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

