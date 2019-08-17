Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $268.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.83. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 980,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 427.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,614,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,588,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

