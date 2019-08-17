Algorand Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00006732 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax, Hotbit and CoinEx. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $153.74 million and $58.19 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00269062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.50 or 0.01294419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023335 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00094646 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 2,756,071,293 coins and its circulating supply is 224,799,450 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.