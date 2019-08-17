Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Down to $17.50

Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.65, but opened at $17.50. Alcoa shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 82,260 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AA. Argus cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 price target on Alcoa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 143.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Alcoa by 7.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 249,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Alcoa by 2.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Alcoa by 10.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

