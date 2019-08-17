AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital reaffirmed their in-line rating on shares of AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $64.00.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded AlarmCom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AlarmCom from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AlarmCom from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AlarmCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.70.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.38. AlarmCom has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $59.18.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $121.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.45 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AlarmCom will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AlarmCom news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $62,803.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,239.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AlarmCom by 11.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 603,061 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in AlarmCom by 39.2% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,488,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AlarmCom by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,737,000 after purchasing an additional 109,046 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 43.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 749,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after buying an additional 227,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

