Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Dan Edward Malone Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $130,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dan Edward Malone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Dan Edward Malone sold 1,299 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.77, for a total transaction of $141,292.23.

On Friday, June 28th, Dan Edward Malone sold 2,206 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $222,144.20.

NYSE ALG traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,053. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.85. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $111.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 195,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,577,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter worth $4,409,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

