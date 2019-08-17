Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIRYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Air China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Air China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised Air China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Air China alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AIRYY remained flat at $$16.97 during trading hours on Friday. Air China has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.