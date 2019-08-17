AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $300.00

AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 302 ($3.95), with a volume of 48587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($4.12).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on AFH Financial Group from GBX 563 ($7.36) to GBX 568 ($7.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 347.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 337.23. The company has a market cap of $130.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In related news, insider Mark Chambers acquired 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,333.86).

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

