Aergo (AERGO) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, Aergo has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aergo has a market cap of $8.89 million and $2.72 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00000835 BTC on exchanges including GOPAX, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aergo

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,934,838 tokens. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io . Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO

Aergo Token Trading

Aergo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

