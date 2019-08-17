Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Trading 17.9% Lower This Week

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $91,955.00 and approximately $182.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Advanced Technology Coin alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004747 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 25,934,646 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org . Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Technology Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Technology Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.