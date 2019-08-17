Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADUS. Sidoti upped their target price on Addus Homecare from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Addus Homecare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Addus Homecare from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $92.00 target price on Addus Homecare and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $85.00 target price on Addus Homecare and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.44.

ADUS stock opened at $88.43 on Tuesday. Addus Homecare has a fifty-two week low of $57.94 and a fifty-two week high of $92.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of -0.10.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Addus Homecare will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,210,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $32,595,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Addus Homecare by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 234,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 138,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 56,830 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 882,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,133,000 after buying an additional 128,330 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

