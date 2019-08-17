adbank (ADB) Market Cap Hits $406,631.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. One adbank token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, adbank has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. adbank has a total market capitalization of $406,631.00 and $12,513.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00269067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.01305937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00094452 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000440 BTC.

adbank Token Profile

adbank’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 685,847,163 tokens. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adbank is adbank.network

Buying and Selling adbank

adbank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

