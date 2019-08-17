Actinium 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,281.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Actinium has a total market cap of $509,716.00 and approximately $1,281.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 57.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000320 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 109.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 12,950,600 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . Actinium’s official website is actinium.org . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

