Ace (ACE) Price Hits $0.12

Ace (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Ace has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $364,742.00 worth of Ace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ace has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Ace token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001606 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.10 or 0.04947115 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000160 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000934 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Ace

Ace is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Ace’s total supply is 14,476,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,646,911 tokens. The official website for Ace is tokenstars.com/en/ace . Ace’s official Twitter account is @TokenStars and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ace is /r/TokenStars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ace

Ace can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ace using one of the exchanges listed above.

