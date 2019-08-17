AC3 (AC3) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $551.00

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, AC3 has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One AC3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. AC3 has a market cap of $813,603.00 and approximately $551.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AC3 Coin Profile

AC3 (CRYPTO:AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AC3 is ac3.io . The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network

AC3 Coin Trading

AC3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

