Aave 24-Hour Volume Reaches $152,961.00 (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Aave has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and $152,961.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aave has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aave token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Alterdice, BiteBTC, Binance and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $508.28 or 0.04993930 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00047454 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000174 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000930 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Aave

LEND is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. Aave's official website is ethlend.io

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kyber Network, Bibox, IDEX, Gate.io, BiteBTC, Alterdice, ABCC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

