Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €26.30 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €26.30 ($30.58) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ARL has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Warburg Research set a €33.30 ($38.72) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.68 ($38.00).

ETR:ARL opened at €25.84 ($30.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a 52 week high of €38.81 ($45.13). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.94.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

