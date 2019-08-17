AAC (NYSE:AAC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of AAC (NYSE:AAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAC. Raymond James downgraded shares of AAC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of AAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 385,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,374. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. AAC has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.43.

In other AAC news, Director Lucius E. Burch III acquired 51,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $41,312.43. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,270,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephen Ebbett purchased 55,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $44,439.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 65,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,439.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 116,552 shares of company stock valued at $99,252. 31.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of AAC in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of AAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AAC by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AAC by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 56,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

