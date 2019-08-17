99,346 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 99,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 73.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 86,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 218.1% in the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,712,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,324,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,890. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Wheaton Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $189.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.