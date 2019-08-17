889 Shares in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Acquired by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Daily Journal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Daily Journal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Daily Journal by 205.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Daily Journal by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Daily Journal during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Daily Journal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Daily Journal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

DJCO stock traded up $2.75 on Friday, hitting $220.40. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684. Daily Journal Co. has a twelve month low of $192.83 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.00.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

