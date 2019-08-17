750 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Acquired by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11,366.7% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.63. The company had a trading volume of 559,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,953. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.79. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $76.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

