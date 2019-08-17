710 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.22. The company had a trading volume of 922,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.75 and a 12-month high of $160.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $161.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.33.

In other news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $7,579,197.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,179,030.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $2,242,188.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,878 shares of company stock valued at $11,313,386 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

