701 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,251,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,459,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,572,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,167,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,868 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,089,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,574,000 after purchasing an additional 71,898 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,986,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $877,186,000 after purchasing an additional 555,802 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,029 shares in the company, valued at $10,739,380.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.84 on Friday, reaching $276.15. The company had a trading volume of 992,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,691. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.34 and a 52-week high of $305.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Argus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.