700 Shares in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Purchased by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,129,000 after buying an additional 101,969 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,216,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,832,000 after buying an additional 149,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,284,000 after buying an additional 61,583 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 595,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,910,000 after buying an additional 44,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,356,000 after buying an additional 204,062 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $72,539.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,225.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

NYSE SON traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.88. 441,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. Sonoco Products Co has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.60.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

