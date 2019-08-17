3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $918,305,000. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in 3M by 20,703.2% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,672,577 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in 3M by 17,524.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,081,000 after buying an additional 1,671,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,410,584,000 after buying an additional 353,754 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in 3M by 93.8% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 479,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,054,000 after buying an additional 231,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,434,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,157. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.36. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $155.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research set a $174.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.54.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

