$388.75 Million in Sales Expected for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) to report sales of $388.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Msci’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $392.00 million. Msci posted sales of $357.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Msci will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Msci.

Get Msci alerts:

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $385.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.81 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.27% and a negative return on equity of 599.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Msci from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Msci by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Msci by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,508,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Msci by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Msci in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Msci by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.23. The stock had a trading volume of 531,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,110. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.12. Msci has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $247.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Msci (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.