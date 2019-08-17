3,000 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in salesforce.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in salesforce.com by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total transaction of $96,775.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,561.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $1,549,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 320,498 shares of company stock worth $49,033,859 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $143.89. 5,311,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,607,533. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

