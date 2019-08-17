$293.12 Million in Sales Expected for Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) will post $293.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trivago’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $287.06 million and the highest is $303.24 million. Trivago posted sales of $295.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trivago will report full-year sales of $974.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $961.63 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.70 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trivago.

Get Trivago alerts:

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Trivago had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Trivago’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TRVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Wedbush set a $5.00 price target on shares of Trivago and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Trivago in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Trivago from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.62. 128,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,050. Trivago has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.00, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trivago by 53.7% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,673,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,796 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Trivago during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trivago during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,608,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trivago during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Trivago by 4,997.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 201,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 197,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.