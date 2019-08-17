2,559 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,728,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62,039 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,624,000 after purchasing an additional 233,345 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 788.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,783,000 after purchasing an additional 775,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 505.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 768,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,642,000 after purchasing an additional 641,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Barry bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,173,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,737,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,133.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,231,523.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,634 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRPT stock opened at $124.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 11.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $95.21 and a 1-year high of $165.87.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.05 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 165.52% and a negative return on equity of 55.37%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $201.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.29.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.