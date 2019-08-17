$240.73 Million in Sales Expected for Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) will post sales of $240.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $246.00 million. Ameresco reported sales of $205.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $856.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $851.60 million to $860.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $904.50 million, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $909.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.95 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.62%. Ameresco’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

In other news, Director Jennifer L. Miller purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 335.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 508.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 134.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,907. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $643.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

