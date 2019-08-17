$217.46 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) will post $217.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.07 million to $220.80 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $150.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $837.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.98 million to $843.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $949.04 million, with estimates ranging from $930.66 million to $967.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.51 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,811. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $617.00 million, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Evolent Health has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $29.05.

In other news, Director Michael D’amato acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

