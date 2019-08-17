2,085 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Hasbro by 125.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 69,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 38,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,722,000 after acquiring an additional 109,854 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hasbro by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Hasbro by 25.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.37. 598,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.84 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.51.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.91 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

