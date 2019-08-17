193 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Purchased by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $23,592,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 91.1% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 271,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,530,000 after purchasing an additional 129,420 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 66.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 196,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 78,378 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,469,000 after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on RBC Bearings to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

ROLL stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.96. The company had a trading volume of 47,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.89. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $123.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $182.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,693 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $248,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Levine sold 800 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.58, for a total value of $134,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,870. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

